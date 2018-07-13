

There is a plea for help for a Windsor family that lost everything to a fire.

A fire ripped through a home at 485 Church St. around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

No one was hurt, but the damage was extensive.

The blaze left a mother and three boys -- ages seven, two and a month-old -- without a home.

The eldest is a student at Queen Victoria and is part of the school's summer camp.

Principal Tammy Meloche was informed of the child's plight and spread the word to the school community.

The mother picked up some items from the school Friday, and Meloche says the family still needs help.

“Clothing, gently used or new and formula and diapers,” says Meloche. “Anything portable because they are in a temporary residence right now at a hotel.”

A GoFundMe page has been created to support the family.

It says the family is looking for a new place to live, and needs money for rent, clothes, housewares and other supplies.

Meloche says residents wanting to help can also drop off donations at Queen Victoria Public School.