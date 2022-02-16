Superior Court hearing with motion to continue injunction order to be held Friday

A Superior Court hearing will be held Friday with a motion to continue an injunction granted last week to remove protesters blocking traffic to the Ambassador Bridge International border crossing in Windsor, Ont.

An injunction was granted by Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawtz on Friday, Feb. 11 to prevent protesters from establishing a blockade or impeding access to the Ambassador Bridge.

“People remain at liberty to engage in a peaceful, lawful and safe protest that does not impede or block access to the Ambassador Bridge and approaching roadways,” an update from the City of Windsor says. “The terms of the Order and any applicable law must be complied with.”

As provided in Justice Morawtz’s order, the hearing of a motion to continue the injunction order will be held before the court in Windsor by videoconference on Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.

A group of demonstrators protesting COVID-19 mandates set up a blockade on Huron Church Road leading up to the international border crossing on Monday, Feb 7.

After the injunction was granted enforcement escalated to clear the protesters over the weekend with support from other jurisdictions. Police issued a total of 90 charges, 46 arrests and 37 vehicles seized.

The border reopened to United States-bound traffic on Sunday.

Barricades have since been set up along the east-west roads on Huron Church to prevent pop-up protests.

The injunction hearing will be available to watch online here. Motion materials and the injunction order are also available online.