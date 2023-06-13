Superhero Fun Day returns this weekend at the John McGivney Children’s Centre

Children of all ages are invited to dress-up as their favourite superhero this weekend.

The John McGivney Children's Centre will host "Superhero Fun Day" on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It's a free, outdoor event with food and drinks for children of all abilities.

Families will enjoy the accessible playgrounds, meet first responders, and see "Zoo to You" animals. There's also an opportunity to ride Enwin utility trucks on hand.

Cathy Mombourquette is the manager of community affairs at the Centre.

She’s hopeful for an enthusiastic turnout this weekend, similar to year’s past.

"We have a whole community of superheroes that show up here and they get to take advantage of lots of rides and fun,” said Mombourquette. “So, it's just a great few hours to get away and have some fun for children, both without disabilities and just as important for children with disabilities to come and enjoy everything."

For more information about the John McGivney Children’s Centre, visit their website.

The John McGivney Children’s Centre accessible playground, as seen on June 13, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)