Sunshine to welcome November in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex has escaped the first weather advisory of the season that’s impacting the rest of southwestern Ontario.

While temperatures remain below the normal high for this time of year, the sunshine does make an appearance on Wednesday with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon.

Wednesday will see a high of 6 C and a low of -1 C, with more sunshine in the forecast for Thursday.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning. High 6.

Wednesday Night: Clearing. Low minus 1.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. Clearing near noon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 9.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 15.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 12.

Monday: Cloudy. High 10.