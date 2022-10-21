Sunshine returns to Windsor-Essex

After several days of cold and rainy weather, there’s lots of sunshine and double-digit temperatures in the forecast.

Environment Canada predicting temperatures in the high teens and low 20s through the weekend and into early next week.

Friday: Sunny. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.

Friday Night: Clear. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light before morning. Low 11.

Saturday: Sunny. High 21. UV index 4 or moderate.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 15.

Thursday: Sunny. High 15.