Sunshine returns to the forecast in Windsor-Essex

    After cloudy skies expected Thursday, the sunshine is expected to make a return to Windsor-Essex over the weekend.

    Seasonal temperatures also stick around, reaching a high of 11 C today, the normal for this time of year is 9 C.

    Overnight temperatures will range from 3 C to minus 1 C over the next few nights.

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Clearing this morning. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 11.

    Thursday Night: Clear. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 3.

    Friday: Sunny. High 10. UV index 2 or low.

    Saturday: Sunny. High 9.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

