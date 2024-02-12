WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Sunshine, possible flurries expected in Windsor

    The sun sets over the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. in this viewer submitted image from February 2024. (Source: Jim Smith) The sun sets over the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. in this viewer submitted image from February 2024. (Source: Jim Smith)
    Share

    While there is a risk of flurries, it will be a beautiful week of weather in Windsor, with lots of sunshine and daytime temperatures hovering a few degrees above zero.

    According to Environment Canada, Windsor will see mainly sunny skies on Monday, with sustained winds of 15 km/h and a daytime high of 5 C. With the wind chill, it will feel like – 5 in the morning.

    Overnight, skies will remain clear with cloud cover increasing near midnight. The low will dip down to – 2 C, feeling like – 6 with the wind chill.

    Looking ahead to Tuesday, there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries late in the morning and in the afternoon. There will be winds of 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h in the morning, with a high of 5 C, feeling like – 6 in the morning.

     

    Windsor’s upcoming forecast

    Monday: Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 5 C. Wind chill – 5 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

    Monday night: Clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low – 2 C. Wind chill – 6 overnight.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of flurries late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h in the morning. High 5 C. Wind chill – 6 in the morning.

    Wednesday: Sunny. High 3 C.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 3.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 1 C.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 0 C.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 1 C. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News