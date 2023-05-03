Sunshine on the way after a little more rain

A string of sunny days is on the way after more cloudy periods and showers on Wednesday.

The temperature will stay in the double digits as showers push through the area in the early afternoon.

The average high for this time of year is 17 C, which the region will see by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Wednesday: A few showers ending near noon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 12

Wednesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Low plus 3.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the afternoon. High 16.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 18.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.