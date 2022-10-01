Sunshine kicks off the weekend in Windsor-Essex

It will be a sunny and warm start to the weekend in Windsor-Essex.

According to Environment Canada, the sun will be shining throughout the day Saturday with slightly higher than normal temperatures.

The forecaster is calling for a high of 20C with some wind becoming northeast and gusts reaching 40 km/h in the morning.

At night, temperatures are expected to drop to 9C and winds may pick up again reaching up to 40 km/h.

The forecaster is calling for a clear night with some clouds around midnight.

Here’s the forecast for the next few days:

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud, clearing in the afternoon. High of 18C with a low of 5C

Monday: Sunny with a high of 17C, low 5C

Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 19C, low 7C

Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 21C, low 11C

Thursday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers, high 18C and a low of 5C

Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, high of 11C

The average high for this time of year is 19.3C.