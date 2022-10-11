Sunshine in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday

Sunny periods in the forecast for Windsor-Essex on Tuesday before showers and cooler temperatures make their way back later this week.

Tuesday: Clearing early this morning. High 22.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers overnight. Low 14.

Wednesday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 21.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 14.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12.