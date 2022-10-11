Sunshine in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday
Sunny periods in the forecast for Windsor-Essex on Tuesday before showers and cooler temperatures make their way back later this week.
Tuesday: Clearing early this morning. High 22.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers overnight. Low 14.
Wednesday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 21.
Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 14.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10.
Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12.
Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Missiles hit Ukrainian city, alarms elsewhere keep up fear
A new round of missile attacks struck the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia Tuesday, as the death toll from the previous day's widespread Russian missile barrage across Ukraine rose to 19.
Many Ontario employers now need 'electronic monitoring' policies in place. Here's what that means for workers
Many Ontario companies will soon need to disclose to staff whether they’re electronically monitoring their activities.
'Incredibly blessed that I'm here:' B.C. woman says she was nearly killed when metal beam smashed through windshield
A B.C. woman who says she was nearly killed by a metal beam that flew off a transport truck on Highway 1 and smashed through her windshield describes the terrifying close call.
Diagolon founder denied release after bail hearing concludes in Saskatoon
The founder of the online group "Diagolon" remains in custody after being denied release following a bail hearing in Saskatchewan.
U.K. man sentenced to life in prison for murder of B.C. teen Ashley Wadsworth
A British man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Canadian teenager who moved to England last year after meeting him online.
OPINION | Is it a good idea to work two remote jobs at the same time?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew goes over some of the pros and cons of working two remote jobs at the same time, offers some tips for time management, and explains how it could affect your tax returns next year.
Madonna's latest TikTok video has people talking
Did Madonna just come out? That's the debate after she posted a video on her verified TikTok account.
Canada foreign minister calls Russian attacks on Ukraine 'abhorrent'
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Tuesday called Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine 'abhorrent' and said she condemned them 'in the strongest possible terms.'
Tourists flock to Japan after COVID-19 restrictions lifted
Eager to admire colourful foliage, eat sushi and go shopping, droves of tourists from abroad began arriving in Japan on Tuesday, with the end of pandemic-fighting border restrictions that had been in place for more than two years.
Kitchener
-
Body of missing Kitchener, Ont., woman found in B.C.
The body of 22-year-old Jaqueline McDermott from Kitchener, Ont., has been found in B.C.
-
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Wellesley Township
A motorcyclist has been rushed to an out-of-region-hospital after a crash in Wellesley Township.
-
Waterloo police looking for missing 16-year-old
Waterloo regional police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Jacob Smith.
London
-
'Utterly disheartening': Thames Centre candidate says 25 more electoral signs stolen
Thames Centre mayoral candidate Kelly Elliot calls it ‘ironic’ that about 25 more of her election signs were stolen in the town of Thorndale overnight after a previous story about the issue.
-
Thanksgiving food drive sees 30 per cent spike in demand over last year
London Food Bank co-director Jane Roy says a 30 per cent increase in people asking for help at the food bank this Thanksgiving is due in part to the rapid rise of inflation, including the hike in grocery bills.
-
OPP release description of truck involved in fatal hit and run
Brant County OPP are releasing the suspect vehicle description after a pedestrian was struck and killed in an alleged hit and run.
Barrie
-
COVID-19 outbreak confirmed on Collingwood hospital's surgical unit
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Collingwood General & Marine Hospital.
-
Vehicle goes up in flames as crews battle fire in Springwater
Springwater fire crews were busy battling the flames of a fire that engulfed a vehicle Monday afternoon.
-
Watermain break leaves retirement community without water over Thanksgiving
Dozens of families in a Cookstown housing community are spending their thanksgiving without access to running water due to a watermain break.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman charged in fatal crash west of Sudbury was impaired, police say
A 40-year-old northern Ontario woman is facing several charges, including drunk driving, after the car she was driving hit a tree killing one man and seriously injuring another passenger.
-
Sudbury snowmobile trails get $400K for upgrades
Snowmobilers eager to hit the trails in the Sudbury area will see some improvements this winter.
-
Missiles hit Ukrainian city, alarms elsewhere keep up fear
A new round of missile attacks struck the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia Tuesday, as the death toll from the previous day's widespread Russian missile barrage across Ukraine rose to 19.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Transit tops municipal election issues; taxes, housing also key factors: Nanos poll
Ottawa’s public transit system is the most frequently mentioned issue for voters in the capital’s municipal campaign, according to a new poll.
-
Many spending time with loved ones outdoors on a sunny Thanksgiving Monday
While Thanksgiving can be a busy weekend prepping for big turkey dinners, on this sunny Monday, many are taking the opportunity to head outdoors and enjoy some time with loved ones.
-
Ottawa Mission hands out more than 13,000 meals for Thanksgiving
It was another outdoor Thanksgiving for the Ottawa Mission this year, and it’s one of the busiest ever.
Toronto
-
Many Ontario employers now need 'electronic monitoring' policies in place. Here's what that means for workers
Many Ontario companies will soon need to disclose to staff whether they’re electronically monitoring their activities.
-
Police looking for witnesses in triple shooting at Toronto nightclub
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a triple shooting at a Queen West nightclub last month.
-
Police release image of suspect after woman punched in downtown Toronto
Toronto police have released an image of a suspect wanted after a woman was reportedly assaulted downtown.
Montreal
-
Police launch homicide investigation after man, 51, found dead in N.D.G.
Montreal police say the death of a 51-year-old man in the city's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood early Monday morning is being investigated as a homicide.
-
20-year-old charged in alleged drunk driving collision that killed 26-year-old woman
Aron Romero, 20, has been charged with impaired driving and reckless driving causing death and injury in connection with a fatal head-on collision that killed a 26-year-old woman in Laval, Que.
-
Montreal teacher receives national award for teaching excellence
A Montreal teacher was recognized in Ottawa last week for her work in empowering students with special needs.
Atlantic
-
Over 4,000 customers in N.S. and P.E.I still without power due to post-tropical storm Fiona
More than 4,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
P.E.I. official warns of carbon monoxide danger as people use generators to stay warm
As people on Prince Edward Island turn to generators amid a 17-day power outage, a Charlottetown fire inspector is warning residents to be careful while using them.
-
Experts worried whether P.E.I. dunes can recover from Fiona before next storm hits
Churning waters and wind gusts exceeding 100 kilometres per hour powered by post-tropical storm Fiona gnawed through large parts of Prince Edward Island National Park in September, leaving behind a changed coastline.
Winnipeg
-
Strike on pause: Tentative deal reached between City of Winnipeg and CUPE
A possible strike involving thousands of municipal workers is now on pause after a tentative labour deal was reached between the City of Winnipeg and the the local chapter of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).
-
Missiles hit Ukrainian city, alarms elsewhere keep up fear
A new round of missile attacks struck the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia Tuesday, as the death toll from the previous day's widespread Russian missile barrage across Ukraine rose to 19.
-
Horrific Halloween display garners donations for a good cause
A Winnipeg man is celebrating Halloween all month long with a horrific display in his front yard, but it's all in the name of a good cause.
Calgary
-
Police confirm prominent Calgary gangster killed in Langdon shooting
RCMP say the victim of Friday afternoon's carefully executed attack in a hamlet just outside Calgary was well-known gangster Trong Minh Nguyen.
-
Taradale shooting sends 18-year-old man to hospital
An 18-year-old man was sent to hospital Monday night in serious but stable condition after being shot in the leg.
-
Danielle Smith to be sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier today
The new leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party is to be sworn in as the province's 19th premier today.
Edmonton
-
Danielle Smith to be sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier today
The new leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party is to be sworn in as the province's 19th premier today.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler and breezy, but not for too long
A short-lived cooldown will hit Edmonton and the rest of central and northern Alberta.
-
Police shooting at gas station east of Edmonton under investigation
Mounties are searching for a vehicle connected to an early Monday morning police shooting east of Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Is Vancouver 'deteriorating'? How public safety is being debated in the lead-up to the election
Is Vancouver deteriorating due to mismanagement at city hall, or is the city facing the same issues as most other major cities, compounded by inaction by senior levels of government? That question is at the heart of a fierce debate.
-
'Incredibly blessed that I'm here:' B.C. woman says she was nearly killed when metal beam smashed through windshield
A B.C. woman who says she was nearly killed by a metal beam that flew off a transport truck on Highway 1 and smashed through her windshield describes the terrifying close call.
-
‘This is deeply personal:’ Ken Sim explains why he wants to be Vancouver's next mayor
Ken Sim is hoping the second time is the charm. The Vancouver businessman is once again challenging Kennedy Stewart to become mayor of Vancouver, and the latest polling shows the contest is a two-horse race.