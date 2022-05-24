Sunshine in Windsor-Essex before rain later this week

Environment Canada says to expect sunshine on Tuesday before rain moves in later in the week.

The forecast calls for a high of 21C. UV index 9 or very high.

As for Tuesday night, it will be clear, becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low 11C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Wednesday, mainly cloudy. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 24C. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high. At night, cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 19C.

Thursday, showers are expected with a high of 28C.

Friday, cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and a high 20C.

Saturday a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23.

Sunday, A mix of sun and cloud. High 30C.

The average high temperature in Windsor-Essex this time of year is 22.2C and the average low is 10.9C.