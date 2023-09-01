Sunshine fills out the last long weekend of summer
The last long weekend of the summer will be filled with sunshine and heat.
There is a slight chance of showers on Saturday but then back to sunshine until mid-next week.
The average high for this time of year is about 28 C and temperatures will push past 30 C starting Sunday.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Friday:
Friday Night:
Saturday:
Sunday:
Monday:
Tuesday:
Wednesday:
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New interim ethics commissioner appointed after months-long vacancy
A new interim conflict of interest and ethics commissioner has been named, filling a role that’s been vacant for four months.
WATCH | 1828 time capsule once thought to be empty reveals its secrets
An 1828 time capsule opened at West Point Military Academy that was thought to contain only dirt ended up revealing some artifacts dating back to the 18th century
A wave of job actions: New survey sheds light on Canadians' perceptions of organized labour
Ahead of Labour Day, a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute has found that Canadians are divided on the value and cost of organized labour in the country.
Swiss glacier watcher warns recent heat wave threatens severe melt again, after record 2022
A top glacier watcher has warned that a warm early summer combined with a heat wave last week may have caused severe glacier melt in Switzerland, threatening to make 2023 its second-worst year for ice loss after a record thaw last year.
Will updated COVID vaccines work against latest variant? Canadian scientists monitor global research
Federal scientists will be monitoring global research to determine the effectiveness of updated vaccines against the latest COVID-19 variant, BA.2.86, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada say.
Residents return to find homes gone, towns devastated in path of Idalia
Hurricanes and tropical storms are nothing new in the U.S. South, but the sheer magnitude of damage from Idalia shocked Desmond Roberson as he toured what as left of his Georgia neighbourhood.
Statistics Canada to release June and second quarter GDP numbers today
Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on how the overall economy is faring this morning. The agency is expected to release its GDP figures for June and for the second quarter as a whole.
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
The stepsister of a Colorado woman who was found dead along with her sister and teenage son at a remote Rocky Mountain campsite says the women fled into the wilderness after struggling to cope with societal changes in recent years, but they were unequipped to survive off the grid.
Rockslide shuts down B.C. highway before wedding, stranding father-of-the-bride
In the weeks leading up to Tazz Norris and Lisa Lalonde’s Penticton wedding, they already had guests cancel due to wildfires, smoke and the travel ban, which was rescinded earlier than anticipated.
Kitchener
-
A look inside Waterloo Region's wastewater surveillance program
Over the last several weeks, local wastewater testing has been picking up increased signals of the virus.
-
Here's how inflation and changing liquor trends are impacting local craft breweries
The craft brewing industry is feeling the effects of inflation, evolving trends and the lingering impact of the pandemic.
-
Brantford playground reopens after ‘rubberized’ substance removed
The City of Brantford is looking for anyone who may have information after Silverbridge Park in Brantford was vandalized.
London
-
Western professor named to geology team for first crewed lunar landing in 50 years
Western’s planetary geologist Gordon “Oz” Osinski joins the team selected by NASA and is the only co-investigator on the geology team from a Canadian university.
-
London, Ont. lawyer says sending emojis could be seen as a contractual agreement
The average person sends 85 text messages a day and with the ever-growing list of emojis, but business lawyer Michael Weinberger says to be careful with what you send.
-
More than $500K worth of drugs seized, man and woman facing charges
A man and woman from London are facing a multitude of charges after police executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized more than $500,000 worth of drugs.
Barrie
-
3 people sent to trauma centre after collision on Airport Road in Mulmur
Dufferin OPP is investigating a collision involving two vehicles in Mulmur Township that sent three people to a trauma centre.
-
Eagle-eyed officer arrests man accused of early morning break-in at Barrie business
A 34-year-old Barrie man faces several charges after police say an eagle-eyed officer with a limited description of a suspect made an arrest just hours after a break-in.
-
London-area couple aids in Fanshawe water rescue
A water rescue story involving two Good Samaritans is emerging in London, Ont. A thankful family and officials with the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority concur a London-area couple was in the right place at the right time.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge 5, seize $62.5K in narcotics, weapons, cash in the city's west end
Five people have been arrested and more than $60,000 in narcotics was seized as result of summer-long investigation, police say.
-
Canadian gov't issues update on implementing Emergencies Act inquiry calls for change
Six months after the Emergencies Act inquiry's final report made dozens of recommendations for federal change, the government has presented a six-month progress report on steps taken so far, vowing a more comprehensive response will come in time for the one-year anniversary.
-
Third-party testing shows Sudbury road recycling work does not meet expectations
City of Greater Sudbury staff say it has testing results back from a recycled asphalt paving project that was started on the Kingsway.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man pleads guilty in Orleans explosion
An Ottawa man has pleaded guilty for causing an explosion that destroyed several homes under construction and injured 12 people in February.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 1-4
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the Labour Day long weekend.
-
The temperature didn't hit 30 C in Ottawa once in August
The temperature will not hit 30 C during the month of August in Ottawa for the first time in more than a decade.
Toronto
-
Greenbelt intrigue deepens with account of Raptors tickets, $1 million payday and “Mr. X”
It's a name that sounds like it's borrowed from a spy thriller — but an unregistered lobbyist known as "Mr. X" is a very real part of the integrity commissioner's report into how lands were selected to be removed from the Greenbelt.
-
Toronto didn't hit 30C once in August. Will the summer heat return for the long weekend?
For the first time in more than a decade, temperatures in Toronto stayed below 30 C for the entire month of August.
-
House fire leaves 2 people seriously injured in Scarborough
Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fire at a home in Scarborough’s West Hill neighbourhood.
Montreal
-
Montreal mystery roadwork: Orange cones, lane closed, traffic chaos - but why?
There is a lane blocked on Decarie Boulevard near Jean-Talon Street and no one seems to know why. That may not sound like an unusual Montreal mystery since orange cones line a huge proportion of the city's roadways, but this obstruction situated in one of the worst places is causing traffic chaos.
-
Mother launches petition over new dress code at Montreal school
A Montreal mother has started a petition against a new ban on skorts at her daughter's school. The change to the dress code at LaurenHill Academy in the Saint Laurent borough was announced during the first week of classes.
-
Three-vehicle crash in Rawdon, Que. leaves four injured
A three-vehicle crash on Route 125 in Rawdon, in Quebec's Lanaudière region, injured four people, two of them seriously.
Atlantic
-
Noose discovered at Halifax’s Africville Park
A disturbing discovery was made at Africville Park in Halifax Thursday morning.
-
Exotic cat captured in Halifax neighbourhood, DNRR seeking information on its origins
Conservation officers in Nova Scotia say they are still trying to figure out where an exotic cat came from after it was discovered in a Halifax neighbourhood earlier this week.
-
Renewed calls for universal lunch programs in Nova Scotia ahead of the school year
Nova Scotia opposition parties are renewing calls for government to set up a universal school lunch program to support children and families dealing with food insecurity as the new school year approaches.
Winnipeg
-
MPI reverses plan to issue driver licences without road test during strike
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is walking back its plan to allow drivers to get a driver's licence without doing a road test amid an ongoing strike.
-
Clean-up begins at site of burned-out building in Point Douglas
The Manitoba government has confirmed that clean-up has begun to remove the debris at the site of burned-out businesses in the Point Douglas area.
-
Manitobans honour lives lost to drug overdoses
Manitobans who have lost loved ones to drug overdoses took a moment to honour them on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Industry being built around Alberta's ample liquid brine lithium supply turning major corner
There's an emerging industry in Alberta -- potentially worth billions of dollars -- mining ancient saltwater deposits instead of solid rock for lithium.
-
Sinkhole on Highway 1 diverting traffic into Banff
Traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway has been re-routed through the town of Banff on Thursday evening, creating an even bigger logjam than usual.
-
Province presents fiscal update, says Alberta headed for $2.4B surplus despite wildfire spending, dip in oil prices
Though wildfires have burned up most of its contingency dollars, and though the price of oil has taken a slight dip, Alberta's government on Thursday was touting an expected $2.4-billion surplus by fiscal year's end.
Edmonton
-
City of Edmonton sued over homeless encampment evictions
A group is suing the city claiming that evicting homeless people from encampments violates their human rights.
-
Alberta hamlet now home to what's believed to be the world's largest arrow
An archery club in northern Alberta is shooting for a world record.
-
Highway 2A lanes closed at Leduc after semi rolls over
A rolled-over semi-truck in Leduc is affecting traffic on the south end of the Edmonton bedroom community.
Vancouver
-
Rockslide shuts down B.C. highway before wedding, stranding father-of-the-bride
In the weeks leading up to Tazz Norris and Lisa Lalonde’s Penticton wedding, they already had guests cancel due to wildfires, smoke and the travel ban, which was rescinded earlier than anticipated.
-
An Arthur Erickson home that didn’t sell 5 years ago is on the market in West Vancouver again
The Realtor hired to sell Eppich II, a West Vancouver home designed by renowned Canadian architect Arthur Erickson, is hoping the second time is the charm.
-
Further water restrictions possible as B.C.'s drought continues
Officials described B.C.'s drought as severe and completely unprecedented on Tuesday, warning it could persist into 2024 and that further restrictions on water use may become necessary.