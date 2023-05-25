Sunshine dominates the forecast over the next week

Seven straight days of sunshine and clear night skies are on the way for Windsor-Essex.

Temperatures will range from 18 C all the way up to 30 C by mid next week.

The average high for this time of year is 23 C and the average low is 11 C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny near noon. High 18. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday Night: Clear. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 5.

Friday: Sunny. High 21. UV index 7 or high.

Saturday: Sunny. High 24.

Sunday: Sunny. High 25.

Monday: Sunny. High 27.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 29.