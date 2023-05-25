Sunshine dominates the forecast over the next week
Seven straight days of sunshine and clear night skies are on the way for Windsor-Essex.
Temperatures will range from 18 C all the way up to 30 C by mid next week.
The average high for this time of year is 23 C and the average low is 11 C.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny near noon. High 18. UV index 7 or high.
Thursday Night: Clear. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 5.
Friday: Sunny. High 21. UV index 7 or high.
Saturday: Sunny. High 24.
Sunday: Sunny. High 25.
Monday: Sunny. High 27.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 29.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian researcher helps define new standards for diagnosing concussions
Recognizing and properly diagnosing concussions has also been an issue in clinical settings. A Canadian researcher hopes that will change with a new diagnostic standard he helped develop.
DeSantis launches GOP presidential campaign in Twitter announcement plagued by glitches
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday with firm words but a disastrous Twitter announcement that did little to counter criticism that the 44-year-old Republican may not be ready to take on former President Donald Trump.
opinion | Is it a good time to buy a new vehicle?
If you're like many would-be vehicle shoppers, you may be wondering when prices will finally drop. The good news is that the vehicle market seems to be finally stabilizing, says personal finance contributor Christopher Liew
State lawmakers want children to fill labour shortages, even in bars and on school nights
As the federal government cracks down on child labour violations, some state lawmakers are embracing legislation to let children work longer hours and in more hazardous occupations.
Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
'A trap': Opposition rejects Trudeau's security clearance offer to access confidential annex of Johnston report
The leaders of the two largest federal opposition parties are rejecting Justin Trudeau's invitation to receive security clearances in order to review the confidential annex of special rapporteur David Johnston's report, prompting the prime minister to accuse them of hiding behind 'a veil of ignorance.'
Kids as young as 8 report gambling addictions, advocates say, calling out sports betting ads
Advocates, including one of the country’s most notable hockey parents, are sounding the alarm over the sheer volume of online gambling advertisements being fed to Canadians, saying the ads are 'degrading the sport.'
Industry blindsided by federal government's plan to track ill effects of natural health products
A new plan to force hospitals to report adverse effects of 'natural health products' such as herbal remedies and supplements has come as a surprise to manufacturers, who say they were blindsided by the proposed change.
Man paralyzed in bike accident walks again with help of brain, spinal cord implants
Researchers have developed what they call a 'wireless digital bridge' between the brain and spinal cord that has helped a paralyzed man walk, stand and even climb stairs.
Kitchener
Jury finds Ager Hasan guilty of second-degree murder
A jury in Kitchener has found Ager Hasan guilty of second-degree murder in the 2017 killing of his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije.
Man with critical injuries airlifted to hospital after a crash in Guelph: Ornge
Ornge ambulance says they are transporting a man in his 20s with critical injuries to Hamilton General as a result of a collision in Guelph.
Experts call on government to support hundreds of Afghan refugees coming to Waterloo region
An influx of refugees are coming to Canada, but those who support them say more funding and resources are needed to match demand.
London
WATCH
WATCH | A 'Rex block' is in store for London, Ont. Here's how the weather pattern will impact the region
The birds are singing, the bees are buzzing, and the sun is shining throughout the region. But the risk of frost still lingers, with Environment Canada issuing a frost advisory Wednesday night and into Thursday for Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth.
VIDEO
VIDEO | 'This behaviour is unacceptable': Bus shelter vandalism caught on camera
On Tuesday, Carol Ann Distler came home to a disturbing sight after a group of teens smashed the bus shelter glass outside of her home. But unfortunately, she said this isn’t the first time this has happened.
London man sentenced for 2019 manslaughter
A London man has been handed an eight year jail sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2019 death of his partner, Maryhelen Johnston.
Barrie
Barrie part of police street racing initiative
Barrie is one of a number of communities included in a plan to curb street racing in Ontario.
-
Youth in Barrie in need of a safe space now have a new option.
-
The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka has announced that 555 Bayview Drive is their desired location for a new Barrie YMCA.
Northern Ontario
Human trafficking victims forced to live in cold basement with no running water, Ontario police say
Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.
Ontario student pays nearly $3K for extended warranty on used luxury car, surprised repairs aren't covered
An Ontario student paid nearly $3K for an extended warranty on a used luxury car, only to be told an emissions repair was not covered.
Power restored in downtown Sudbury as crews battle Durham Street fire
Greater Sudbury firefighters are on the scene in downtown Sudbury on Wednesday afternoon battling a fire.
Ottawa
‘Rex block’ bringing warm, sunny weather to Ottawa
Environment Canada says a ‘Rex block’ is developing in the province, which means most of Ontario will experience an extended period of warm and dry conditions.
Ford government giving Ottawa $24M for community housing project
The Ontario government is giving Ottawa $24.1 million to support a community housing project on the former CFB Rockcliffe site.
Road closures for Ottawa Race Weekend 2023
Here is a list of road closures on Saturday and Sunday for Ottawa Race Weekend 2023.
Toronto
Gas prices in GTA to reach highest level since November 2022, expert says
Drivers can expect to pay more at the pumps this summer as gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area reach levels not seen since November 2022.
'I'm scared to go to work': Mississauga teacher alleges violence, fear inside middle school
A Mississauga teacher who penned a letter, posted anonymously to social media, detailing troubling allegations targeting a middle school is speaking out in the hopes of making the school a safe learning environment.
Montreal
Major closure of Ville-Marie expressway, some ramps in Turcot interchange this weekend
Expect a very challenging drive through downtown Montreal this weekend. The Ville-Marie expressway (Route 136) will be closed in both directions from Friday night to Monday morning.
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue's lone grocery store reopens
Marché Richelieu's closure last January came as a shock to residents of the West Island town, particularly seniors, as the closest alternative was miles away in Baie-D'Urfe -- a quick trip for drivers, but a 50-minute walk for those on foot.
Atlantic
Ottawa announces plans to spend $6.3 million on Nova Scotia tourism projects
The federal government said today it plans to spend $6.3 million on 53 new tourism projects in Nova Scotia.
Canadian quiz show superchamp Mattea Roach finishes second in 'Jeopardy Masters'
Canadian quiz show champ Mattea Roach made it to the finals, but couldn't clinch the 'Jeopardy! Masters' title.
N.B. Health Council publishes health spending data
The New Brunswick Health Council has created a web page that highlights money spent on health care services in the province compared to the rest of the country.
Winnipeg
18-year-old shot and killed by Manitoba RCMP officer during domestic disturbance call
Manitoba RCMP say an armed 18-year-old was shot and killed by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in Portage la Prairie.
Emergency evacuation underway in Cross Lake due to wildfire
Emergency evacuations are underway in Cross Lake as a wildfire closes in on the community.
What is the worst road in Manitoba?
Provincial Road 307 has been named Manitoba’s worst road for the second year in a row.
Calgary
1 dead after early morning stabbing along Macleod Trail
A man is dead following an early morning stabbing in the city's downtown core, Calgary police say.
NDP Leader Rachel Notley says corporate tax increase would bring stability to Alberta
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley has defended her party's proposal to increase corporate taxes, saying it would provide a “stable, thoughtful” economic plan for the province.
Emergency room doctors pen letter outlining health-care crisis in Alberta
A group of Alberta emergency room doctors have written an open letter, highlighting their concerns about the state of the province's health-care system.
Edmonton
Crash in north-central neighbourhood fatal, police confirm
At least one person is dead because of a crash in north-central Edmonton early Thursday morning.
Abandoned house fire results in closure of 2 blocks of 95 Street
Part of 95 Street was closed Thursday morning to make room for firefighters.
Number of wildfires in Alberta half of what it was when province declared emergency; 7,200 people remain displaced
The number of wildfires in Alberta is about half of what it was two-and-a-half weeks ago when the provincial government declared a state of emergency.
Vancouver
Time for mass timber and prefab? B.C. eyes changes to 'bias' in building code
Materials and methods for building housing have hardly changed in a century in British Columbia and the provincial government is now looking at ways to bring housing online faster and more sustainably.
B.C. pub, restaurant chain files for creditor protection
Vancouver-based restaurant and pub chain the Donnelly Group has filed for creditor protection, with court documents showing the company owes a combined total of roughly $20 million to the bank, landlords, suppliers and government.
Researchers say southern B.C. can expect more sweltering days in the years ahead
Heat waves in southern British Columbia have become more common in recent years, and researchers warn the annual number of dangerously hot days will quadruple in the next three decades.