Sunshine dominates in Windsor-Essex this week
A long stretch of sunshine is on the way for the new week ahead.
Starting Monday with a high of 23 C, you will need the sunblock if you'll be outside for an extended period of time with the UV index measuring 8 or very high.
Sunshine continues through the week before the chance of showers creeps in on Friday.
Monday: Sunny. High 23. UV index 8 or very high.
Monday Night: Clear. Low 11.
Tuesday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the afternoon. High 25. UV index 9 or very high.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 14.
Thursday: Sunny. High 19.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 19.
Saturday: Sunny. High 20.
