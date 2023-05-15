Sunshine dominates in Windsor-Essex this week

A long stretch of sunshine is on the way for the new week ahead.

Starting Monday with a high of 23 C, you will need the sunblock if you'll be outside for an extended period of time with the UV index measuring 8 or very high.

Sunshine continues through the week before the chance of showers creeps in on Friday.

Monday: Sunny. High 23. UV index 8 or very high.

Monday Night: Clear. Low 11.

Tuesday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the afternoon. High 25. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 14.

Thursday: Sunny. High 19.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 19.

Saturday: Sunny. High 20.