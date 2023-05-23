Sunshine dominates in Windsor-Essex

Nothing but clear skies and sunshine are on the way for Windsor-Essex this week.

Tuesday is the warmest day with temperatures slightly below seasonal the rest of the week but still warm.

Overnight temperatures also stay above zero but still stay a little bit below the average low of 11 C for this time of year.

Tuesday: Sunny. Hazy. High 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Low 12.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Hazy in the morning. High 19 with temperature falling to 15 in the afternoon. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday: Sunny. High 17.

Friday: Sunny. High 19.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.