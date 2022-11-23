Sunshine dominates in Windsor-Essex
Sunshine returns to the Windsor-Essex forecast for the next couple of days.
Temperatures are also staying well above the freezing mark, even above the seasonal high for this time of year.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 8. Wind chill -7 C this morning,
Wednesday Night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low -1 C. Wind chill -5 C overnight.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny in the morning. High 9 C. Wind chill -5 C in the morning.
Friday: Periods of rain. High 7 C.
Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 8 C.
Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6 C.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 4 C.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7 C.
