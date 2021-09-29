Advertisement
Sunshine continues until chance of showers this weekend in Windsor weather
Published Wednesday, September 29, 2021 7:35AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, September 29, 2021 7:47AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex residents can expect a few more days of sunshine and mild fall weather before a chance of rain on the weekend.
Environment Canada says Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 22 Celsius. UV index 5 or moderate. It will be clear in the evening with fog patches developing after midnight. Low 9C.
Here’s the forecast over the next week:
- Thursday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 21. UV index 6 or high.
- Thursday night..clear. Low 8.
- Friday..sunny. High 23.
- Friday night..clear. Low 13.
- Saturday..cloudy. High 24.
- Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 13.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.
- Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.
- Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.
- Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.
- Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.
The average high temperature this time of year is 19.8C and the average low is 9.7C.
