WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex residents can expect a few more days of sunshine and mild fall weather before a chance of rain on the weekend.

Environment Canada says Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 22 Celsius. UV index 5 or moderate. It will be clear in the evening with fog patches developing after midnight. Low 9C.

Here’s the forecast over the next week:

Thursday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 21. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 8.

Friday..sunny. High 23.

Friday night..clear. Low 13.

Saturday..cloudy. High 24.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

The average high temperature this time of year is 19.8C and the average low is 9.7C.