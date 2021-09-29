WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex residents can expect a few more days of sunshine and mild fall weather before a chance of rain on the weekend.

Environment Canada says Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 22 Celsius. UV index 5 or moderate. It will be clear in the evening with fog patches developing after midnight. Low 9C.

Here’s the forecast over the next week:

  • Thursday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 21. UV index 6 or high.
  • Thursday night..clear. Low 8.
  • Friday..sunny. High 23.
  • Friday night..clear. Low 13.
  • Saturday..cloudy. High 24.
  • Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 13.
  • Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.
  • Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.
  • Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.
  • Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.
  • Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

The average high temperature this time of year is 19.8C and the average low is 9.7C.