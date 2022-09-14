Sunshine carries through Windsor-Essex on Wednesday

A lot of sunshine for the rest of the week that leads Windsor-Essex into the weekend.

There could be some fog patches out there this morning but those will clear up as the sun comes out.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Low 14.

Thursday: Mainly sunny. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

Friday: Sunny. High 28.

Saturday: Sunny. High 29.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 32.