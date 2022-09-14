Sunshine carries through Windsor-Essex on Wednesday
A lot of sunshine for the rest of the week that leads Windsor-Essex into the weekend.
There could be some fog patches out there this morning but those will clear up as the sun comes out.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 7 or high.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Low 14.
Thursday: Mainly sunny. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.
Friday: Sunny. High 28.
Saturday: Sunny. High 29.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 32.
WATCH LIVE | Procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin underway in London
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, her coffin borne by a horse-drawn gun carriage and trailed by grieving family members during the short journey to the Houses of Parliament, where it will lie in state until the funeral early next week.
William and Harry to join King Charles in silent procession behind Queen's coffin
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is set to move in a silent procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in central London on Wednesday, where it will lie in state until her funeral.
Staff of King Charles III told during mourning they could lose jobs
Household staff who served King Charles III while he was heir to the British throne have already been told they could lose their jobs, drawing criticism from a labour union that called the move 'heartless' before Queen Elizabeth is even buried.
King Charles frustrated by leaking pen: 'I can't bear this bloody thing'
Video shows the moment King Charles III became frustrated by a leaking pen this week, during a visit to a castle in Northern Ireland.
Flight carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin most tracked in history
The plane that took Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from Edinburgh to London on Tuesday is the most tracked flight in history, according to Flightradar24.
King Charles III: What are the nations under the Commonwealth?
As the U.K. welcomes a new monarch, several other nations under the Commonwealth are also welcoming a new leader to one of the world's oldest political associations. These nations in total make up 2.5 billion of the world’s population. CTVNews.ca takes a look at the 56 nations and additional territories under the monarchy.
'Ridiculous': Murder victim's sister told to remove recent photo of killer from Facebook
There is still no sign of the man who murdered a Moncton teenager in the 1980s after he breached his parole and disappeared almost two weeks ago. Now, the victim's sister says she has been told she can't post a recent photo of him on social media.
Guelph, Ont. mother asks for compassion for teen charged in son's death
A Guelph family is grieving the loss of a 19-year-old who died after he was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle Friday night, and his mother is asking the community for compassion for the 17-year-old driver involved in the fatal crash.
Alberta in showdown with human rights chief in Islamophobia controversy
A day after Justice Minister Tyler Shandro publicly directed the head of Alberta's human rights commission to quit, the commissioner’s office lobbed the issue back at him, saying it’s Shandro who does the hiring and firing.
Victoria Park campers 'would be glad to take those options' if affordable housing was available
With a Kitchener emergency shelter set to shut down at the end of the month, the Region of Waterloo is scrambling to find a replacement site to house the 55 people currently living there.
Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries following crash in Guelph
A 51-year-old is in a trauma centre with serious injuries after a crash between a motorcycle and vehicle in Guelph.
Shooting rattles north-east London neighbourhood
London police are investigating a shooting that took place in the north-east end of the city on Wednesday morning.
'He was so fast': Witness blames street racing for crash in south London
A dramatic head-on crash along a busy shopping corridor is fueling outrage. “Driving like he was [in] ‘Fast and the Furious’, like he was so fast!” described Lacy Boyle who witnessed the crash at the corner of Wonderland Road and the Bradley Road extension.
Richmond Row motorcycle stunt driver upsets witnesses, merchants
Witnesses are reacting with disdain after a motorcyclist was seen standing on a motorcycle while driving down Richmond Row in sight of London police officers over the weekend.
Huntsville, Ont., man charged with sexual offences on young person: OPP
Provincial police charged a man from Huntsville, Ont., with sexual offences on a young person and said there might be more victims.
No arrests in Alliston homicide as OPP identifies victim, releases image of vehicle
Provincial police continue to search for the person responsible for the shooting death of a woman outside a residence in Alliston, Ont., late last month.
Police investigate after dog is shot in Tay Township
Provincial police are looking for the person who allegedly shot a dog in Tay Township Tuesday morning.
Why is Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lined with lead?
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, which arrived in London from Edinburgh on Tuesday, is made out of English oak and lined with lead in a royal tradition dating back hundreds of years.
-
-
BREAKING | York Regional Police officer dead after head-on collision in Markham
A 38-year-old York Regional Police officer is dead after a head-on crash in Markham Wednesday morning.
Only 22 per cent of Ottawa child care centres have registered for $10-a-day program
Fewer than one quarter of Ottawa's child care centres have signed on to the $10-a-day child care program, meaning thousands of parents will not receive a rebate on fees this fall.
-
Here's how you can vote in Ottawa's municipal election
Eligible voters will be able to cast a ballot in the city of Ottawa municipal election by special mail-in ballot, on special advance vote days, on advance vote days and on voting day.
Suspect in GTHA shootings had long criminal history: parole docs
The suspect in a string of shootings that killed a Toronto police officer and an auto shop owner had an extensive criminal record, including ties to a gang at one point.
-
Funeral for Milton father killed in GTA shooting rampage today
A funeral is being held today for a Milton man who was killed in a mass shooting that also left a Toronto police officer dead on Monday.
WEATHER | Downpour leads to flooded metro stations and overflowing roads in Montreal
Heavy rainfall in Montreal resulted in overflowing streets, leaky roofs and flooded basements Tuesday.
-
'Out of control': Quebec politicians facing repeated intimidation on campaign trail
Gilles Bélanger is among a growing number of candidates from all major parties in the Quebec election campaign who have complained to police after being allegedly threatened.
Supreme Court of Canada to hold first hearings in Quebec City
The Supreme Court of Canada is holding hearings in Quebec City to consider whether police officers should be immediately equipped with breathalyzers when asking a person suspected of impaired driving to provide a breath sample.
Omicron-specific booster now available for eligible New Brunswickers
Eligible New Brunswickers now have the option to receive the COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine, which protects against the original strain and the Omicron variant of the virus.
-
'It's horrific': Trudeau reacts to alleged sex assault victim being turned away from N.B. ER
Demands for change are growing louder after New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network confirmed a woman was asked to leave an emergency room and come back later for a sexual assault forensic examination because of staffing shortages.
Manitoba to recognize day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
Most Manitobans will still have to head to work Monday as the Manitoba government recognizes Sept. 19, the date of the funeral in the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth II, as a day of mourning.
-
Hours-long police standoff ends in arrest of Manitoba man wanted on warrant
A police standoff on a Manitoba First Nation ended in the arrest of a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
$92K worth of drugs seized in CTrain line drug trafficking crackdown
CPS officers seized more than $92,000 worth of illicit drugs following a three-month investigation into drug activity along the city's CTrain lines.
-
Home-based firearms course lands Calgary man with several charges
A Calgary man is facing several charges in connection with a firearms safety course he was running out of his own home.
Fire breaks out at Dwayne's Home building again
The former Dwayne's Home was the scene of a fire again early Wednesday morning.
-
EXCLUSIVE | Royal B.C. Museum apologizes after 2017 carving declared ancient Indigenous artifact
The Royal British Columbia Museum apologized Tuesday and admitted for the first time that one of its artifacts is not, in fact, a centuries-old Indigenous stone monument, as museum curators had claimed. Rather, the stone carving was created five years ago by a Victoria hobbyist with no ties to local Indigenous culture, despite the museum's grand assertions about the stone's historic significance to the First Peoples of Vancouver Island.
Fatal shooting under investigation in Burnaby: RCMP
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Burnaby that happened late Tuesday night.
-
Risk of 'excessive rainfall' in B.C.'s fall weather forecast
While British Columbians may be used to enduring storms throughout the fall, a local forecaster says the province could see more rain than normal in the months ahead.