Sunshine blankets Windsor-Essex

Sunshine spreads across Windsor-Essex on Wednesday with temperatures well above the freezing mark, at least for a couple of days.

The thermometer will creep slightly higher than the average temperature of 4.6 C for this time of year, reaching a possible high of 6 C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High 6. Wind chill minus 7 this morning

Wednesday Night: Clear. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Thursday: Sunny. High 6. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning.

Friday: Snow. High plus 1.

Saturday: Cloudy. High plus 2.

Sunday: Cloudy. High plus 1.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.