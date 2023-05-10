Sunshine and warmth sticks around in Windsor-Essex

Sunny and warm for the next couple of days in Windsor-Essex.

Temperatures will reach slightly above what's normal for this time of year with a high of 23 C on Wednesday and 26 C on Thursday.

The normal high for this time of year is around 20 C and the low around 8 C.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 23 except 14 near Lake Erie. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Low 8.

Thursday: Sunny. High 26. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 21.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 17.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23.