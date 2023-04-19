Sunshine and warm temperatures are back

The forecast starts to rebound in Windsor-Essex on Wednesday with sunshine and a high of 15 C.

Right on par for this time of year, the sunshine will carry us through to Thursday where we jump again to a high of 27 C and then fall back down to more seasonal temperatures for Friday and over the weekend.

Normal highs for this time of year are 15 C with lows around 4 C.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 15. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesdays Night: Increasing cloudiness. 40 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this evening. Low 7.

Thursday: Clearing in the morning. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. Wind becoming south 30 gusting to 50 in the afternoon. High 27. UV index 7 or high.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 17.

Saturday: Periods of rain. High 11

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 8.

Monday:A mix of sun and cloud. High 10.