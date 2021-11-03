Sunshine and seasonal temperatures in Windsor-Essex forecast
Windsor, Ont. -
Environment Canada is predicting a sunny day in Windsor-Essex with increasing cloudiness near noon.
Wind becoming west 20 km/h early Wednesday afternoon. High 8 Celsius. UV index 2 or low.
Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the rest of the week:
- Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9. Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.
- Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9. Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 2.
- Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 2.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 3.
- Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11.
The average temperature this time of year is 11.3C and the average low is 3.1C.