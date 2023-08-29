Sunshine and seasonal heat filling out the week in Windsor-Essex

The last week of summer vacation is going out on a sunny high.

A few cloudy periods creep in on Wednesday with a slight chance of a thunderstorm, but otherwise all sunshine and seasonal temperatures.

The highs for this week are forecast between 29 C and 30 C — the average high for this time of year is 25 C and the low 14 C.

HERE S A LOOOK AT THE REST OF THE FORECAST

Tuesday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h this afternoon. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and after midnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming north 20 this evening then light near midnight. Low 14.

Wednesday: Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 20. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday: Sunny. High 23.

Friday: Sunny. High 27.

Saturday: Sunny. High 30.

Sunday: Sunny. High 32.