Sunshine and humidity into the long weekend

There is nothing but sunshine in the forecast for Windsor-Essex as we head into the long weekend.

Humidity will still play a factor making temperatures feel like the mid to high 30s.

Thursday: Mainly sunny. High 27. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 17.

Friday: Mainly sunny. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday: Sunny. High 30.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Monday: Sunny. High 26.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 28.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 29.