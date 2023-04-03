Sunshine and double-digit temperature on Monday

Some very warm temperatures will be felt in Windsor-Essex this week.

Although showers will be part of the forecast, temperatures will range from 8 C to 19 C.

Monday: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness early this afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this afternoon. High 13. UV index 6 or high.

Monday Night: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this evening. Rain mixed with drizzle overnight. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this evening. Low 7.

Tuesday: Periods of rain mixed with drizzle changing to drizzle and ending near noon then cloudy. Wind becoming east 30 km/h in the morning then light in the afternoon. High 11.

Wednesday: Showers or thunderstorms. High 19.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

Friday: Sunny. High 9.

Saturday: Sunny. High 14.