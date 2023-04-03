Sunshine and double-digit temperature on Monday

Teacher shot by 6-year-old student filing US$40M lawsuit

A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student is filing a lawsuit Monday seeking US$40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun and was in a 'violent mood.'

Russia blames Ukraine for bomb that killed military blogger

Russian authorities blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies on Monday for orchestrating a bombing at a St. Petersburg cafe that killed a Russian military blogger who fervently supported Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and arrested a suspect accused of involvement in the attack.

London

  • Early morning crash in Sarnia

    Road closures are in effect and power lines have been affected after a crash in Sarnia. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. and a vehicle can be seen on its roof with a nearby pole snapped.

    A vehicle is seen on its roof in the area of Colborne Road and Indian Road in Sarnia on April 3, 2023. (Source: Sarnia police)

  • Serial sexual assault investigation underway in West Grey

    West Grey OPP are notifying the public of a “serial sexual assault “investigation and are worried there may be more victims. On Jan. 31, police say they responded to a call for sexual assault and allege a 48-year-old man sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

