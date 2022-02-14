Sunshine and below average temperatures in the Windsor-Essex forecast

Environment Canada says to expect sunshine and below average temperatures in the Windsor are on Monday.

The forecast is mainly sunny with a high of -6C. A wind chill -20C in the morning and -12C Monday afternoon.

As for Monday night, partly cloudy with a low of -15C and a wind chill -14C

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Tuesday, sunny with a high -6C.

Wednesday, windy with periods of rain and a high of 6C.

Thursday, periods of rain or snow with a high of -1C.

Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -5C.

Saturday, more sun and cloud with a high -1C.

Sunday, sunny with a high of 2C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 0.3C and the average low is -7.2C.