Sunshine, above seasonal temperatures in store for Windsor
It will be a gorgeous Family Day holiday in the Rose City with plenty of sunshine and a daytime high well above seasonal.
According to Environment Canada, Windsor will see sun-filled skies and a high of 5 C on Monday. Winds will be sustained at 15 km/h, making things feel like – 13 in the morning.
Overnight, there will be partly cloudy skies and a low of – 5 C, feeling like – 8 with the wind chill.
Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud before clearing late in the morning. The daytime high will reach 7 C, with sustained winds of 15 km/h making things feel like – 7 in the morning.
Tuesday night will see clear skies and a low of 0 C.
Looking ahead to the middle of the workweek there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 7 C. Overnight the chance of rain increases to 60 per cent, with a low of 3 C.
Windsor’s upcoming forecast
Monday: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 5 C. Wind chill – 13 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low – 5 C. Wind chill – 8 overnight.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 7 C. Wind chill – 7 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 7 C.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 7 C.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2 C.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High 2 C.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6 C.
Gaza Health Ministry says over 29,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel-Hamas war
More than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, the territory's Health Ministry said Monday, marking another grim milestone in the deadliest round of violence in the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Toronto family who unknowingly employed war criminal fears nothing has changed
Almost 30 years ago, Gail Bocknek turned on the evening news and watched dumbfounded as a man who had worked for her family for decades was identified as a Nazi war criminal.
Navalny's widow vows to continue his fight against the Kremlin and punish Putin for his death
The widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny vowed on Monday to continue his fight against the Kremlin while authorities denied his mother access to a morgue where his body is believed to be held after his death last week at an Arctic penal colony.
Rideau Canal Skateway closes for skating only hours after reopening
A portion of the Rideau Canal Skateway that was opened on Sunday closed at 6 p.m., only six hours after it was reopened.
Palestinian diplomat accuses Israel of apartheid and asks UN court to declare its occupation illegal
The Palestinian foreign minister on Monday accused Israel of apartheid and urged the United Nations' top court to declare that Israel's occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state is illegal and must end immediately and unconditionally for any hope for a two-state future to survive.
Tribal violence in Papua New Guinea kills 26 combatants and an unconfirmed number of bystanders
At least 26 combatants and an unconfirmed number of bystanders were killed in a gunbattle between warring tribes in Papua New Guinea, police said Monday.
These six young people died by gun violence. Now their AI-generated voices are sending gun control pleas to U.S. lawmakers
Joaquin Oliver’s voice echoes through the hallways of Congress on the sixth anniversary of his death.
'No backup plan': Funding for HIV self-testing kits ending in March
The federal government is looking to sunset a program involving the HIV self-test INSTI, which uses a drop of blood to deliver results in about a minute. The program was to expand to include a test for both HIV and syphilis, which was approved by Health Canada last year, but funding runs out at the end of March.
Minnesota community mourns 2 officers, 1 firefighter killed at the scene of a domestic call
A suburban Minneapolis community was in mourning on Monday after authorities said two police officers and a firefighter were killed by a heavily armed man who shot at them from inside a home that was filled with children.
Most-read stories of the week: Disappointment in doula deceiver sentence, college president’s controversial comments, Stanley tumbler mix-up
Disappointment after a doula deceiver sentenced, Conestoga College’s president faces criticism over comments, and a Guelph man unknowingly buying a stolen car round out the most-read stories of this week.
‘It’s all about unleashing your inner scientist’: Science carnival comes to Guelph
Royal City Science launched their first celebration of all things science for youth in the community, the 'Curiosity Carnival.'
What's open and closed for Family Day
Some businesses, stores and offices will be closed on Monday for Family Day. Here's a quick list of what you can expect.
G2 driver charged after travelling nearly double the speed limit in west London
A teenaged G2 driver will be without a licence for the next month after he was stopped by police allegedly speeding through west London at 96 km/h — nearly double the posted speed limit.
Dead in the water: New Western study sheds light on habitability of Saturn’s largest moon
When it comes to whether or not life exists in Earth’s metaphorical backyard, Saturn’s largest moon Titan has often sparked the curiosity of researchers. But a new study out of London, Ont.’s Western University is shedding light on why when it comes to life in our Solar System, we may have to keep looking.
London police seeking information from public after 'serious assault'
Around 3:30 a.m., London police officers, as well as members of the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service, responded to the 1100 block of Commissioners Road East in regard to an altercation in which a male was seriously injured.
Family Day weekend fire destroys farmhouse
East Garafraxa farm house levelled by fire.
Woman kicks out passenger after argument while driving
An altercation between driver and passenger left one person standing by the side of the road.
Upside-down car grabs police attention
A car flipped over on its roof in a ditch caught the eyes of patrolling police.
These 4 egg brands have been recalled due to salmonella
Four brands of eggs distributed from Saskatchewan are being recalled due to the possible contamination of salmonella, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
These are Canada's new tax brackets and income tax rates in 2024
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
Here’s how cold it feels this Family Day in Ottawa
It’s cold in Ottawa this Family Day, as it feels like -23 with the wind chill this morning.
Rideau Canal Skateway closes for skating only hours after reopening
A portion of the Rideau Canal Skateway that was opened on Sunday closed at 6 p.m., only six hours after it was reopened.
Here's what is open and closed in Ottawa on Family Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Family Day, Feb. 19.
Ontario legislature returns this week. Here's what's on the table
Ontario's legislature will resume sitting this week with a flurry of activity, from repealing an unconstitutional wage restraint law to enacting a reversal of a decision to dissolve Peel Region and introducing politically charged omnibus legislation.
What's open, what's closed, and what to do in Toronto on Family Day
There’s lots going on in Toronto this Family Day long weekend so we’ve curated a list for your consideration. Here’s some of what’s going on in the city during the holiday.
Woman dead after stabbing in Saint-Basile-le-Grand
A 51-year-old woman is dead after a stabbing in Saint-Basile-le-Grand, south of Montreal.
Migraine in kids: How to spot the symptoms
Before adulthood, 60 per cent of kids will experience headaches, and one in 10 children will suffer from migraine, according to Dr. Serena Orr.
Teen cancer survivor from Montreal meets his heroes at the Bell Centre
A young cancer survivor from Montreal got the surprise of a lifetime on Saturday when he was invited to hang out with the Washington Capitals at the Bell Centre.
N.S. man's letters indicate suicide risk as short-staffed jail kept inmates in cells
A Nova Scotia man who took his own life inside the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility wrote letters that showed he was potential a suicide risk.
Person hospitalized with gunshot wound in Dartmouth, N.S.
One person is in hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., early Monday morning.
19th century Victoria Cross recipient honoured for N.S. Heritage Day
William Hall, who received the Victoria Cross in the 1850s, is being honoured for Nova Scotia's Heritage Day.
Manitoba RCMP arrest woman in 1-year-old's death
A one-year-old boy has died and Manitoba RCMP has one person in custody.
Festival du Voyageur in full swing, sees thousands on opening weekend
Thousands of people passed through the grounds of Whittier Park to mark the long weekend and the beginning of Festival du Voyageur.
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
Ackerman, Sturmay and band of Scotties rookies roll at Tournament of Hearts
Thirty-four years have passed since the last time an all-rookie team won the Canadian women's curling championship.
Stolz repeats world speedskating hat trick, Canada's Bloemen, Fish reach podium
The Dutch remain the sport's dominant country with 13 medals, including six gold.
'Makes me feel sick': Sex offender's return to Calgary alarming for some
A former member of a youth performance group run by the Calgary Stampede says he expects he'll feel on guard now that day parole has been granted to the man who sexually abused teens over three decades.
What to do for fun on Family Day in Edmonton
Family Day in Alberta is Monday, February 19. Here are some of the things that are happening in and around Edmonton to mark the occasion.
Ackerman, Sturmay and band of Scotties rookies roll at Tournament of Hearts
Thirty-four years have passed since the last time an all-rookie team won the Canadian women's curling championship.
Suspect 'unambiguously' pointed loaded gun at RCMP officer before being shot, killed in Surrey: IIO
An RCMP officer who shot and killed a man in Surrey last year will not face criminal charges, according to B.C.’s police watchdog – which found the Mountie fired his weapon after a loaded pistol was pointed at him.
Man shot in Abbotsford carjacking, suspects arrested after manhunt in Coquitlam
A man was shot during a vehicle robbery in Abbotsford Saturday evening, according to authorities.
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash on Highway 1 in Burnaby
One person has died and two others were taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash early Sunday morning, according to authorities.