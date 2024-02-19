WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Sunshine, above seasonal temperatures in store for Windsor

    The sun sets over Port Stanley, Ont. in this viewer submitted image from Feb. 14, 2024. (Source: Ann Moore) The sun sets over Port Stanley, Ont. in this viewer submitted image from Feb. 14, 2024. (Source: Ann Moore)
    It will be a gorgeous Family Day holiday in the Rose City with plenty of sunshine and a daytime high well above seasonal.

    According to Environment Canada, Windsor will see sun-filled skies and a high of 5 C on Monday. Winds will be sustained at 15 km/h, making things feel like – 13 in the morning.

    Overnight, there will be partly cloudy skies and a low of – 5 C, feeling like – 8 with the wind chill.

    Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud before clearing late in the morning. The daytime high will reach 7 C, with sustained winds of 15 km/h making things feel like – 7 in the morning.

    Tuesday night will see clear skies and a low of 0 C.

    Looking ahead to the middle of the workweek there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 7 C. Overnight the chance of rain increases to 60 per cent, with a low of 3 C.

     

    Monday: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 5 C. Wind chill – 13 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

    Monday night: Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low – 5 C. Wind chill – 8 overnight.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 7 C. Wind chill – 7 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 7 C.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 7 C.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2 C.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High 2 C.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6 C. 

