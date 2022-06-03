Sunny with chance of showers in Windsor-Essex forecast

Environment Canada is calling for sunshine with a chance of showers this weekend.

It will be sunny Friday morning and early afternoon, then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon.

Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 26C. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday night will be clear. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low 10C.

