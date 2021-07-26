WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada forecasting a hot and humid start to your workweek. Sunny skies Monday with a High of 31 C. It will feel more like 35 C with a UV index of 8 or very high. Low if 16 C.

Increasing cloudiness Tuesday morning with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm. High of 30 C. Humidex 37. UV index 7 or high. Low of 17 C.

A mix of sun and cloud Wednesday. High of 30 C. A chance of rain in the evening with a Low of 21 C.

Periods of rain Thursday. High of 28 C. Clearing at night with a Low of 14 C.

The sunshine returns Friday. High of 24 C. Low of 13 C.

A mix of sun and cloud on both Saturday and Sunday with Highs of 27 C.

The normal High for this time of year is 28 C while the normal Low is 17 C.