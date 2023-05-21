Sunny Sunday with higher than average temperatures in Windsor-Essex

The sun shines through a plant in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 25, 2020. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) The sun shines through a plant in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 25, 2020. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Civil rights groups warn tourists about Florida in wake of 'hostile' laws

The NAACP over the weekend issued a travel advisory for Florida, joining two other civil rights groups in warning potential tourists that recent laws and policies championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are 'openly hostile toward African Americans, people of colour and LGBTQ+ individuals.'

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver