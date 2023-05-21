Sunny Sunday with higher than average temperatures in Windsor-Essex

Make sure to have those shades handy Sunday as the sun will shining bright most of the day.

According to Environment Canada, a warm and sunny day is in store for Windsor-Essex with temperatures reaching a high of 23C.

The UV index is supposed to reach a 9 or “very high.”

Windsor moving south at 20 km/h are expected to become a light breeze in the afternoon.

Temperatures will drop in the evening to a low of 8C with clear skies.

Here's a look at the forecast for the week ahead:

Monday: Sunny with a high of 24C. At night, clear with a low of 11C

Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 26C. At night, cloudy periods with a low of 15C

Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 18C. At night, clear with a low of 7C

Thursday: Sunny with a high of 18C. At night, clear with a low of 9C

Friday: Sunny with a high of 22C. At night, clear with a low of 12C.

The average high this time of year is 21.6C and the low is 10.3C.