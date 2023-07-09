Sunny start to the week for Windsor-Essex, rain to return mid-week

It will be a sunny end to the weekend and a sunny start to the workweek for the region, before the rain makes a comeback early in the week.

According to Environment Canada, Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 26 C, feeling like 31 C with the humidity. The UV index will reach eight, or very high.

Overnight Sunday, a few clouds will linger with fog patches developing overnight with a low of 12 C.

For the start of the workweek, the day will start off sunny before becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning, with sustained winds of 30 km/h near noon. The high will reach 30 C, feeling like 35 C with the humidex.

On Tuesday, there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 29 C. Overnight, there will be cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers, and a low of 18 C.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 25 C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 27 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 28 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 28 C.