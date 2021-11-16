Sunny skies in the Windsor-Essex forecast
Windsor, Ont. -
Windsor can expect a cooler but sunny day, according to the latest Environment Canada forecast.
The forecaster says Tuesday will be sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 5 Celsius. Wind chill -5C this morning.
As for Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Wind becoming south 20 km/h before morning. Temperature rising to 13 by morning.
Here’s the forecast over the next week:
- Wednesday..cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light in the afternoon. High 15. UV index 1 or low. Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 6.
- Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 6. Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low -2.
- Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 4. Friday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.
- Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 5. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6. Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 1.
- Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 5.
The average temperature this time of year is 8.4C and the average low is 1.1C.