Sunny skies and comfortable highs in Windsor-Essex

Nothing but sunshine will appear in the skies above Windsor-Essex on Thursday.

A daytime high of 25 C is well above the normal for this time of year of 20 C.

The temperature will stay in double digits overnight, dipping down to 10 C.

Chance of showers moves in slightly for Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday: Sunny. High 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low 10.

Friday: Sunny. High 23. Humidex 27. UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 17.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.