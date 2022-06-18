Sunny skies ahead for Windsor’s weekend forecast

Sun shining during a heat event in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Sun shining during a heat event in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver