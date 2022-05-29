Sunny, higher than average temperatures in Windsor-Essex

Another Sunday filled with sunshine in Windsor-Essex with higher than average temperatures.

According to Environment Canada, the day will be mainly sunny with a high of 27C with a humidex of 32C and a UV index of 9 or very high.

Winds will be moving south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning.

The evening is expected to be clear with wind moving south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight and a low of 17C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Monday..sunny. High 32C. Monday night..clear. Low 21C.

Tuesday..mix of sun and cloud. High 34C. Tuesday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of rain. Low 22C.

Wednesday.. Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28. Wednesday night… cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain, low 15C.

Thursday..sunny. High 23C. Thursday night..clear. Low 12C.

Friday..sunny. High 22C. Friday night..clear. Low 11C.

The average high temperature in Windsor-Essex this time of year is 23C and the average low is 11.8C.