Sunny end to the weekend, workweek to bring mixed weather

It'll be a sunny end to the weekend in the Windsor, Ont. region, but that will soon give way to a mix of weather, including temperatures in the low 30s, sunshine and possible rain.

According to Environment Canada, Windsor can expect a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday, with a high of 31 C, feeling like 39 C with the humidex.

Overnight, a few clouds will move into the region with the low dropping to 20 C.

For the start of the workweek, Monday will see mainly cloudy skies, and sustained winds of 20 km/h near noon. The high will reach 29 C, but will feel like 34 C with the humidity.

On Tuesday, there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24 C.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s upcoming forecast

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 20.

Monday: Mainly cloudy. Winds of 20 km/h near noon. High 29. Humidex 34.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 33.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 21.