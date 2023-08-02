Sunny days continue in Windsor-Essex

Sunshine starts the day off in Windsor-Essex with a chance of showers for late in the afternoon.

Temperatures remain seasonal but the humidex making things feel much warmer in the low to mid 30s.

The average high for this time of year is 27 C and the low is 16 C

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: Sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 28. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Becoming clear overnight. Low 19.

Thursday: Sunny. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday: Clearing. High 27.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 25.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 25.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25.