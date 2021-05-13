Advertisement
Sunny days ahead as temperatures return to seasonal levels in Windsor area
WINDSOR, ONT. -- There’s lots of sunshine in the Windsor-Essex forecast for the next few days.
Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent for Thursday morning, but temperatures return to seasonal levels later in the day.
It’s expected to be sunny with a high of 20 C. The evening is also clear with a low of 5 C.
“I am calling for things to look good for the next few days,” says CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald.
Here’s the forecast for the next several days:
Friday..sunny. High 21 C.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 8 C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 10 C.
Sunday..sunny. High 23 C.
Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 12 C.
Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C.
Monday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 14 C.
The average high temperature this time of year is 20 C and the average low is 8.7 C.