WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Sunny but cool conditions on Sunday

    (Submitted by Mark Hewer) (Submitted by Mark Hewer)
    Share

    Despite the sun, temperatures are starting to come down across the region after days of unseasonable warmth.

    Mainly sunny on Sunday with a high of plus 4 degrees.

    Clear skies expected Sunday night with a low of minus 3, feeling more like minus 7 overnight.

    Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast

    Sunday: Mainly sunny. High plus 4. UV index 2 or low.

    Sunday night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

    Monday: Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 7. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

    Wednesday: Sunny. High plus 3.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 3.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Western officials criticize Trump's NATO comments

    Two European officials criticized Donald Trump on Sunday after comments the former U.S. president made about not protecting NATO allies who aren't paying enough from a potential Russian invasion.

    Canada approaching irrelevance in Africa, experts warn

    Canada is approaching total irrelevance in the world's fastest-growing continent, experts argue, saying that a pattern of disengagement in trade, diplomacy and investment in Africa means Ottawa is ceding ground to Russia and China.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News