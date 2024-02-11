Sunny but cool conditions on Sunday

Despite the sun, temperatures are starting to come down across the region after days of unseasonable warmth.

Mainly sunny on Sunday with a high of plus 4 degrees.

Clear skies expected Sunday night with a low of minus 3, feeling more like minus 7 overnight.

Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast

Sunday: Mainly sunny. High plus 4. UV index 2 or low.

Sunday night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Monday: Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 7. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Wednesday: Sunny. High plus 3.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 3.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.