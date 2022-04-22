Sunny and chance of showers in Windsor-Essex forecast

Environment Canada is calling for a sunny day with seasonal temperatures in Windsor-Essex on Friday before a warm weekend.

The forecaster says there will be increasing cloudiness in the afternoon then a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. High 13C. UV index 8 or very high.

As for Friday night, it will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers early Friday evening. A few showers beginning in the evening. Low 7C.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days:

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning then sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 25 except 12 near Lake Erie. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high. Saturday night..clear. Low 15C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25C. Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 11C.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 15C. Monday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 3C.

Tuesday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 9C. Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 0C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9C. Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 1C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12C.

The average high this time of year is 14.9C and the average low is 4.2C.