Sun, rain, snow all part of this week's forecast

The countdown is on for a white Christmas in Windsor-Essex.

Sunshine, rain and snow are all forecast for the week by Environment Canada.

Monday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon.

Monday Night: Mainly cloudy. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 8.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy early in the morning. Clearing late in the afternoon. High zero. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.

Wednesday: Sunny. High zero.

Thursday: Periods of snow or rain. High plus 5.

Friday: Snow. Local blowing snow. Windy. High minus 2.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 7.