WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada forecasting a mix of weather conditions Tuesday.

Sunny Tuesday morning transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a 40 per cent chance of showers and the possible risk of a thunderstorm.

Meteorologists describe conditions as ‘hazy.’

High of 31 C but will feel like 37 C with a UV index of 8 or very high. Fog patches expected overnight. Low of 17 C.

Cloudy Wednesday but that is expected to clear up by the afternoon. High of 28 C. Low 17 C.

Clouds continue on Thursday with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 27 C. Low of 14 C.

Sunny skies Friday. High of 24 C. Low of 13 C.

A mix of sun and clouds for your Civic Holiday long weekend. Highs reaching 27 C with Lows dropping to 14 C.

The normal High for this time of year is 28 C while the normal Low is 17 C.