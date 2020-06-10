WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor’s parks and flower gardens will soon be getting more attention.

City of Windsor officials say 75 summer students and 15 summer seasonal staff are ready to help get parks and flower gardens back to the level of convenience and beauty residents are used to.

COVID-19 precautions delayed the normal start of the additional summer workforce in May and called for some full-time staff redeployment to other priority areas, including the community garden.

Leilani Legronio is normally a tractor operator/landscaper, but in the Community Garden video, she said was redeployed to help those in need.

Without staff like Legronio and the additional summer staff, maintenance operations have been reduced which has led to some overgrowth in areas.

Now that training is complete for the majority of students, a seven-day workweek with varied start times spread over two shifts per day will soon be underway.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while we ramped up operations and training as safely as possible under new COVID-19 distancing requirements,” city officials said in a news release.

The department will still not be fully operating at usual staff capacity due to distancing requirements, but they believe they will have our parks and gardens looking great again soon.

The provincial government has not approved playgrounds to reopen, so Windsor officials ask that you continue to stay away from playgrounds and equipment. Sandpoint Beach also remains closed.

The following is an up-to-date list of park washrooms:

Open park washrooms:

Malden Park – Matchette Road

Malden Park – Malden Road

Festival Plaza

Charles Clark Square

Reaume Park

Jackson Park – Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Gardens

· There are also port-a-johns at:

Caron Avenue Pumping Station

Dieppe – Bistro

Windsor Water World

All other park washrooms remain closed.