WINDSOR
Windsor

    Summer student jobs in Lakeshore now open

    Town of Lakeshore signage for the community of Stoney Point. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor) Town of Lakeshore signage for the community of Stoney Point. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)

    Students already thinking ahead to the summer can now apply for a job with the Municipality of Lakeshore.

    The municipality’s summer student job positions are now open. All local youth 16 years of age or older and returning to school in September 2024 are eligible to apply.

    Applications will be accepted until Feb. 23, 2023 at 9 a.m.

    A news release from the municipality said employed students can expect to:

    • Gain valuable work experience, build their resume, and learn transferable skills to help prepare for a future career
    • Apply knowledge and skills related to their field of study
    • Create relationships and grow their professional network with other students and Lakeshore staff
    • Build self-confidence and learn important life skills

    Position summaries and more information as well as how to apply can be found on the Municipality of Lakeshore website.

