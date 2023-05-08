Summer-like temperatures on the way for Windsor-Essex

With a slight chance of showers on Monday, the rest of the week in Windsor-Essex looks picture perfect.

Lots of sunshine is on the way with summer-like temperatures expected by Friday with a high of 27 C.

Overnight lows stay within the range of normal for this time of year.

Any extended time being spent outside will require some extra sun protection with the UV index measuring 8 or very high on Monday.

Monday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 18. UV index 8 or very high

Monday Night: Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind becoming north 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 19. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 22.

Thursday: Sunny. High 26.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.