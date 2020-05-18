LONDON, ONT -- After what has felt like an up and down spring weather wise a sustained period of warm, sunny weather is finally on its way.

Showers will continue Monday but the rest of the week will see the sunshine return and temperatures could climb as high as 30 degrees in Windsor by Sunday.

While the warmer weather will be welcome residents are reminded that physical distancing rules remain in place.

However, the weather comes as places like golf courses and marinas are allowed to open their doors, and some restrictions are conservation areas and provincial parks have been lifted.

Tuesday will see a high of 21 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud.

Temperatures will get progressively warmer as the week goes on.