Summer heat continues into the weekend

Warm and sunny to finish out the rest of the week and the early part of the weekend.

Temperatures remain above average for this time of year with forecasted highs of 28 C, the average being about 24 C.

Thursday: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday Night: Clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 12.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday: Sunny. High 28.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Monday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 23.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 23.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24.