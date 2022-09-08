Summer heat continues into the weekend
Warm and sunny to finish out the rest of the week and the early part of the weekend.
Temperatures remain above average for this time of year with forecasted highs of 28 C, the average being about 24 C.
Thursday: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.
Thursday Night: Clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 12.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.
Saturday: Sunny. High 28.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Monday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 23.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 23.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Doctors concerned for Queen Elizabeth II's health, family heads to Scotland
Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
Chief to speak after mass stabbing suspect dies following four-day manhunt
The chief of a Saskatchewan First Nation is set to speak the day after the suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage died in police custody following a four-day manhunt.
New refund requirements for cancelled flights take effect today
New refund requirements for commercial flight delays and cancellations are now in effect across Canada.
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
The federal government intends to temporarily hike GST rebate cheques in a bid to ease some of the hurt of inflation for lower income Canadians.
6M Canadians don't have a family doctor, a third of them have been looking for over a year: report
More than a third of Canadians who don’t have a family doctor say they have been searching for one for more than a year, all while their health is declining compared to those with easy family doctor access, new research shows.
Sea lion leaps onto boaters in bid to escape killer whales near Victoria
A pair of boaters near Victoria escaped serious injury Monday when a large sea lion leapt onto their small craft in a bid to flee a trio of killer whales. Experts say the encounter should serve as a warning to boaters in B.C. waters as the transient killer whale population has grown and become more active in recent years.
Suspect in custody after 1 killed, 2 injured in northeast Edmonton
Police took 25-year-old Clarence Lawrence in to custody in relation to the attacks that killed one person and injured two others in northeast Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.
Video appears to show RCMP takedown of Saskatchewan stabbing suspect
A video captured Wednesday on Highway 11 in Saskatchewan appears to show the moment a suspect in the stabbings that left 10 dead and 18 wounded was taken into custody by police.
Kitchener
-
Local real estate market cooling as interest rates rise, according to industry professionals
Interest rate hikes have been another hurdle for many people still trying to buy homes.
-
Report of person with weapon sparks police presence in Kitchener
Regional police are investigating in Kitchener after reports of a person with a weapon.
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
London
-
Doctors concerned for Queen Elizabeth II's health, family heads to Scotland
Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
-
Violent incident with box cutter-wielding man amplifies calls to help core area businesses
A frightening encounter has a downtown business owner calling on city hall to do more to address drug use, homelessness and street culture in London, Ont. On Monday, a man entered the Coffee Culture on Dundas Place and violently kicked the locked bathroom door while an employee was inside.
-
Ontario man who pre-ordered Ford electric truck shocked he has to pay more than Americans
After pre-ordering the new electric Ford-150 Lightning pick-up truck, an Ontario man was shocked to find he would have to pay more than he initially agreed to.
Barrie
-
Homebuyers in limbo as Town of Midland disputes with developer
Homebuyers in a new development are living in limbo in Midland as the town and the builder dispute the project's conditions.
-
Bradford man, 20, charged in weekend homicide
Police in Bradford say they have identified a man killed on Sunday, and released the identity of the the young man accused in his death.
-
Three people injured, including baby, in school bus collision with SUV
Emergency crews attended a collision involving a school bus and an SUV that injured three people, including a baby, on Wednesday morning in Caledon.
Northern Ontario
-
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
The federal government intends to temporarily hike GST rebate cheques in a bid to ease some of the hurt of inflation for lower income Canadians.
-
Ontario man who pre-ordered Ford electric truck shocked he has to pay more than Americans
After pre-ordering the new electric Ford-150 Lightning pick-up truck, an Ontario man was shocked to find he would have to pay more than he initially agreed to.
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Ottawa
-
Doctors concerned for Queen Elizabeth II's health, family heads to Scotland
Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | New rules to protect air passengers with cancelled flights come into effect
Starting Sept. 8, airlines will be on the hook for a full refund if passengers cannot be rebooked on another available flight within 48 hours. This is an amendment to Canada’s Air Passenger Protection Regulation, which was introduced in 2019.
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Toronto
-
Ontario man who pre-ordered Ford electric truck shocked he has to pay more than Americans
After pre-ordering the new electric Ford-150 Lightning pick-up truck, an Ontario man was shocked to find he would have to pay more than he initially agreed to.
-
New refund requirements for cancelled flights take effect today
New refund requirements for commercial flight delays and cancellations are now in effect across Canada.
-
Toronto police investigating after two dogs stolen at knifepoint downtown
Toronto police are looking for two suspects after two small dogs were allegedly stolen at knifepoint earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Quebec Solidaire is the preferred choice among youth, but will they vote?
Young people, it appears, are listening when Québec Solidaire speaks. While poll after poll puts François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec far ahead of the pack in the race to the Oct. 3 provincial election, the top pick for voters between the age of 18 and 34 is Québec Solidaire.
-
Quebec election 2022: Q&A with Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade
Compared to her political adversaries, Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade stands out: she is a woman and a person of colour.
-
Legault apologizes for comments linking immigration with 'violence' and 'extremism'
Incumbent Quebec premier Francois Legault apologized Wednesday for comments he made during a press conference in which he made a link between immigrants and 'violence' and 'extremists.'
Atlantic
-
The population of the Maritimes is nearing 2 million, but will they stay?
The Maritimes is on its way to a population of two million people, according to numbers released by Statistics Canada.
-
Officer’s testimony at N.S. shooting inquiry indicates lessons for RCMP: experts
While news organizations weren't able to broadcast Const. Greg Wiley's testimony, his testimony has created a range of reactions.
-
RCMP resistant to change despite repeated calls for action: former senior Mountie
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia heard today from a former assistant commissioner of the RCMP who says the police force has a long history of ignoring calls for change.
Winnipeg
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
-
Babysitter shot after toddler discovered loaded handgun: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenaged babysitter was hospitalized after a toddler discovered a loaded handgun and started running around with it.
-
New refund requirements for cancelled flights take effect today
New refund requirements for commercial flight delays and cancellations are now in effect across Canada.
Calgary
-
Calgary's mayor in Hollywood as another production begins back home
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek is in Hollywood, trying to bring more film and television productions to her city. And Gondek's two-day Los Angeles trip comes as another feature film is shooting in the Calgary area.
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
-
Calgary businesses feel pinch of rising interest rates
The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate again Wednesday by 75 points, bringing the base cost of most lending to 3.25 per cent.
Edmonton
-
Suspect in custody after 1 killed, 2 injured in northeast Edmonton
Police took 25-year-old Clarence Lawrence in to custody in relation to the attacks that killed one person and injured two others in northeast Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
-
Chief to speak after mass stabbing suspect dies following four-day manhunt
The chief of a Saskatchewan First Nation is set to speak the day after the suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage died in police custody following a four-day manhunt.
Vancouver
-
Kitsilano residents still trying to stop access road for Senakw development
Construction is underway on the Squamish Nation's Senakw development – but nearby homeowners are still trying to stop an access road that will go through Vanier Park.
-
Tired of traffic in the Massey Tunnel? The BC Liberals say a bridge would have already opened
BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon says if his party had its way, drivers would no longer be sitting in gridlock at one of the most congested traffic points in the province.
-
Landlords 'very disappointed' by B.C.'s capped rent hike, tenant group wants full freeze
The announcement that B.C. is capping next year's annual allowable rent increase at two per cent was welcome news to many renters – but the province is still facing criticism from advocates for landlords and tenants alike.