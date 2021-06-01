WINDSOR, ONT. -- United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County is hoping to raise $35 thousand for the launch of this year’s Summer Eats for Kids program which provides kids and families living in low income with nutritious food during the summer months when school nutrition programs are closed.

“Many summer programs are still challenged in how they can operate due to COVID-19 so United Way is working with its partners to once again offer a drive-thru pick-up model where families can take home a week’s worth of healthy snacks, fruits and vegetables at locations in West Windsor, Downtown Windsor and Leamington,” says Lorraine Goddard, United Way’s CEO.

Thanks to the generosity of Carol and Graham Reader of Lakeshore, winners of United Way’s most recent 50/50 draw and all the Together We Dream 50/50 draw ticket buyers, all donations to the Summer Eats for Kids program will be matched dollar for dollar, doubling the impact of each gift up to $7,500.

“We understand the incredible impact of United Way to our community and the chance to generate matching donations for the Summer Eats for Kids program seemed a win-win all around,” says Carol Reader.

The public is invited to visit www.weareunited.com/summereats to make a donation or learn more about the program.

A $25 gift provides one family in Windsor-Essex County with a week’s worth of healthy snacks, fruits and vegetables during the summer months.

Individuals or companies looking to get involved can make a corporate donation, host a workplace fundraiser, or make a one-time individual or family pledge of $2,500 through the Hero for a Day program. A donation of $2,500 will provide 100 families living in low-income with a week’s worth of nutritious food. For more information on becoming a Hero for a Day, contact Mike Flanagan mflanagan@weareunited.com

The Summer Eats for Kids program runs through July and August. The goal is to fill at least 500 boxes per week at the community pick-up locations, totaling 4,000 food boxes this summer. Details on the pick-up sites will be released at the end of June and posted on United Way’s website at www.weareunited.com/SummerEatsForKids.

Some Windsor-Essex families rely on school nutrition programs to help feed their children nutritious meals. During the summer, when schools are closed, those meals disappear. Schools have also had to close due to COVID-19 lockdown measures, increasing the need for food support. Supplies from last year’s Miracle Food Drive will be combined with fresh foods to keep kids fed all summer long.