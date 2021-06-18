WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex summer camps are busy gearing up to welcome back children with COVID-19 protocols in place.

The Ontario government announced the approval of summer camps in May, releasing guidance on camper cohorts, COVID screening and safety plans.

Lazee G Ranch owner Brenda Gagnon says after being shutdown for most of the pandemic, she’s happy to have campers return for July and August.

She says there was such an enthusiastic response to in-person fun, the summer program only has limited space left.

The City of Windsor Day camps will operate at three sites this summer, beginning as early as July 5. Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, Forest Glade Community Centre and Windsor Water World started taking registrations beginning on Monday, June 14. Visit ActiveWindsor.ca or call 519-966-6065.

All other indoor rental and program spaces (indoor sports, event spaces, meetings and recreational activities) remain closed to the public until at least Step 3.

Other options include Film Camp for Kids and Youth in downtown Windsor. They will be offering both in-person and online classes. The full-day “movie making” programs will be half on-site and half day online while at home.

They will also be offering photography, art, animation and other specialty programs online and/or in-person. On-site filmmaking will be focused this year in and around Erie Street.

CTVNewsWindsor.ca is compiling a list of Windsor-Essex summer camps. Please email ctvwindsorweb@bellmedia.ca if you have a camp to add to our list.