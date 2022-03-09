Suggestion: Do your homework before donating to Ukrainian relief
While Russia continues with war in Ukraine, caution is urged as Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent residents look for ways to support the Ukrainian people.
The UN estimates more than two million Ukrainians have fled the country, the largest exodus of refugees in Europe since the end of the Second World War, but it’s believed 42 million others have stayed.
Experts say it’s best to do some research before contributing to any humanitarian effort, especially online.
“First off, this is a different situation,” says Kate Bahen with Charity Intelligence. “It is not like an earthquake. It’s not like a hurricane where humanitarian charities will go in, and they will be the first responders to help a country rebuild. This is an ongoing war.”
Charity Intelligence is a Canadian organization that researches charities to help people be informed donors. The managing director urges people to resist donating physical items like clothing or food, suggesting the number of things already contributed is unprecedented.
“I know people mean it with the best of intentions to donate stuff,” Bahen says. “It's just every disaster response stuff, most of it ends up in landfill. You can already see in these border crossing areas there are mountains of donated clothes. They are outside, they're getting rained on. It's taking people away from the emergency response.”
Bahen believes despite many Ukrainians leaving their belongings behind, financial assistance is the best way to ensure physical or monetary donations get into Ukraine directly, suggesting The Ukrainian Red Cross or Airbnb as top picks.
“When you give a financial payment to an Airbnb, that's direct financial support to a family,” Bahen says. “There is also a critical need in Ukraine right now for medical supplies for mass casualty support. We're not talking band-aids and antibiotics. We're talking specialized equipment and this is where you also need to financially support Ukrainian Red Cross.”
However, Bahen says The Ukrainian Red Cross is not a registered charity in Canada so donors will not receive a receipt.
Other officials like Bruce MacDonald with Imagine Canada says registered charities give more accountability when making monetary donations.
“I would encourage people to look for registered charities because there's a high degree of accountability and transparency in the charitable model,” he says.
MacDonald says websites like canadahelps.org provide a list of organizations that are supporting Ukraine, suggesting people follow their passion and do their homework when contributing to organizations.
“I think it's all about donor comfort. Some folks are very comfortable in saying that even though this crowdfunding platform is contributing to an individual or a family, I feel okay with that,” MacDonald explains.
“Others are saying I'd like more security around understanding where the dollars are going. The registered charity format is one that provides it because organizations are required to report to the government they produce impact reports audited financial statements. There are those accountability guardrails. in place.”
MacDonald tells CTV News that recently enhanced levels of awareness are a good thing because more Canadians are asking questions about where their dollars are going.
“It really comes down to the organization that's receiving because they may be set up to do that. You'll see maybe a lot of faith-based groups who are looking to do that and individuals who would prefer to give in kind, maybe they don't actually have the dollars but want to help,” he says.
“So I would never discourage any form of generosity at this time. It's just finding the right match for you as an individual with what you hope to achieve.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt
A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow's invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. Ukrainian officials said at least 17 people were wounded in the attack.
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
Is it too early to lift mask mandates? The head of Ontario's COVID-19 science table thinks so
Dr. Peter Juni, scientific director of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Table, says it is too early to be sure we can safely lift mask mandates in Ontario, as we don’t have the data on whether lifting vaccine mandates has affected case levels or not.
Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada
The semi driver who killed 16 people and injured 13 others in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.
Can Ukraine win the war with Russia? PM Trudeau says 'yes'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he thinks Ukraine can win the war with Russia, and will survive as a sovereign country, but how that happens with the least amount of loss possible remains to be determined. Trudeau was asked on Wednesday whether he thought Ukraine could prevail. 'Yes, I do. Unquestionably,' said the prime minister.
What is an 'adverse event?' Inside the recently released report on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
A pair of infectious disease specialists spoke to CTVNews.ca about a document circulating online, which some claim is proof that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine causes more 'adverse events' than previously stated. The experts say the document requires a more nuanced look.
Record-high gas prices: How to blunt the impact on your wallet
Canadians can expect even more sticker shock at the pumps in the coming days with the price of gas set to climb again thanks to tighter sanctions on Russian oil. CTVNews.ca looks at how drivers can reduce the impact on their daily budget as prices soar.
N.S. shooter’s spouse to testify at public inquiry, will not go to trial on criminal charge
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for Canada's worst mass shooting will testify at the public inquiry into the tragedy.
Besieged Ukraine city of Mariupol buries dead in mass grave
Under steady Russian bombardment, workers in Ukraine's besieged southern port city of Mariupol are hastily and unceremoniously burying scores of dead Ukrainian civilians and soldiers in a mass grave.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo moving up meeting to discuss masking bylaw
Officials with the Region of Waterloo plan to reschedule a meeting to discuss the possibility of extending the area’s mask bylaw.
-
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
93-year-old curler marks nearly 6 decades with the Elora Curling Club
Schwint says he has no plans to slow down anytime soon and will be at the Elora Curling Club every Tuesday
London
-
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
Charges laid, OPP identify victim in fatal Tillsonburg, Ont. crash
One person is dead following a collision on Lisgar Avenue in Tillsonburg, Ont. Tuesday night.
-
Dr. Alex Summers named new MLHU Medical Officer of Health
Dr. Summers was hired as the Health Unit’s Associate Medical Officer of Health in July of 2018.
Barrie
-
'It's now a choice,' Simcoe Muskoka residents can ditch the mask March 21
Residents, including students, across Simcoe Muskoka will no longer be required to wear a face mask starting March 21.
-
Ukrainian Barrie woman desperate to help her mother flee Ukraine
Margarita Makarova is desperate to get her mother out of Ukraine and into Canada.
-
One person suffers life-threatening injuries after workplace accident in Mono
One person was airlifted to hospital after a workplace accident in the Town of Mono.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault Ste. Marie mixed toward mask mandates ending
Opinions on the mask mandates ending in Ontario are mixed among officials and residents in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Northern Ontario photographer's wildlife photos turned into painting
Bill Steer, of northern Ontario, has taken thousands of photos during the pandemic, and now, five of them have been turned into a painting by a well-known wildlife artist.
-
Tourism officials hoping for increase in cross-border travel
With cross-border travel seeing an easing of restrictions, tourism officials on both sides of the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie are hoping to see a return to normal in the near future.
Ottawa
-
Ontario lifting COVID-19 mask mandate too soon, experts say
The Ontario government is lifting COVID-19 masking requirements in the province too soon, several public health experts said Wednesday.
-
Soaring gas prices affecting services to Ottawa's most vulnerable
The sky-rocketing price at the pumps continues to impact Ottawa drivers, but it is having a major impact on organizations that depend on driving to deliver services for the city’s most vulnerable.
-
Baseline Road Walmart closed for 'restoration' after fire extinguisher incident
The Walmart Supercentre on Baseline Road in Nepean remains closed following an incident involving a distressed individual.
Toronto
-
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
Gas prices could drop by 15 cents a litre on Friday as market volatility continues: analyst
The price of a litre of gasoline is expected to jump another six cents at midnight but there could be relief on the horizon, according to one industry analyst.
-
Here's where you will and won't need to wear a mask in Ontario as of March 21
This is where you'll need to continue wearing a mask and where you'll be allowed to go without one in Ontario as of March 21.
Montreal
-
Air Canada flight from Dominican Republic cancelled after bomb threat
Passengers on a flight from Punta Cana to Montreal were shuttled back to the airport on Tuesday after a bomb threat via Airdrop caused a flight to be cancelled. The airline said it was not a 'credible' threat.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Winter storm could dump significant snow for parts of Quebec this weekend
The spring equinox is just over a week away but eastern Canada is bracing for another winter storm. A system moving up from the United States is expected to bring Gulf moisture into Quebec, Ontario and Atlantic Canada.
-
'I'm supporting them as much as I can': Quebec doctor caring for Ukrainian refugees in Poland
The 35-year-old father of two left his family in Quebec to join the humanitarian effort along the border with Poland where upwards of 100,000 Ukrainian refugees are crossing every day.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooter’s spouse to testify at public inquiry, will not go to trial on criminal charge
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for Canada's worst mass shooting will testify at the public inquiry into the tragedy.
-
Witnesses wondered about 'strange' RCMP car spotted on night of N.S. shootings
Witnesses noticed the odd actions of what appeared to be an RCMP cruiser late on April 18, 2020, not realizing the driver was responsible for a murderous rampage that had just left 13 people dead in Portapique, N.S.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry allows RCMP witnesses, but lawyers question limits
A public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting will call RCMP witnesses to testify, but lawyers for victims' families say they are concerned over rules limiting their ability to directly question officers.
Winnipeg
-
Here's how much housing prices have changed over the last 25 years in Winnipeg
Over the past 25 years, Winnipeg has seen many different changes, from its growing population, to the return of the Winnipeg Jets, to the COVID-19 pandemic transforming the way Winnipeggers live.
-
Winnipeg digital creator launches fundraiser for Ukraine, goal reached within the first hour
A digital creator in Winnipeg is using their platform to help raise money for Ukraine and has already surpassed their total by a wide margin.
-
Manitoba officials remove equipment from COVID-19 and residential school protests
The Manitoba government cracked down Wednesday on two long-standing protests near the legislature and appeared to be only partially successful in clearing out the groups.
Calgary
-
Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada
The semi driver who killed 16 people and injured 13 others in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.
-
Alberta energy companies still owe millions in unpaid taxes as industry booms
Alberta municipalities want energy companies to settle up millions of unpaid and overdue property taxes now that commodity prices are booming once again.
-
Thieves have been ‘terrorizing’ staff, customers in Calgary store robberies: police
Calgary police are searching for the people responsible for a series of robberies throughout the city that targeted convenience stores and pizza chains.
Edmonton
-
Alberta fire department, city, face lawsuit by female firefighters alleging abuse
A proposed class-action lawsuit against an Alberta city alleges its fire department is systemically discriminating against female firefighters and the abuse is going unchecked by leadership.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations fall under 1,100 for first time since mid-January
The latest report has 1,087 COVID-19 patients in hospital, the lowest count since Jan. 16.
-
Edmonton police officer facing impaired driving charges
An Edmonton police officer is facing impaired driving charges after an off-duty incident Sunday night.
Vancouver
-
Clandestine drug lab discovered after flames put out at house in West Vancouver: police
Police say a clandestine drug lab was discovered when the flames were extinguished at the scene of a West Vancouver house fire earlier this week.
-
Surrey Mounties investigating allegations of multiple indecent acts near high school
Mounties are investigating allegations of multiple indecent acts near a Surrey high school.
-
'Sand ginger powder' sold in Burnaby linked to heart irregularities, Fraser Health warns
Fraser Health is warning the public after two people attended local hospitals with heart irregularities attributed to a product purchased from a retailer in Burnaby's Crystal Mall.